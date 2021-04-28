After row, Serum Institute cuts price of its Covid vaccine to 300 rupees for states as 'philanthropic gesture'

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in India, the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII) said it will reduce the price of the Covishield vaccine by INR 100.

The price of the vaccine has been reduced from 400 rupees to 300 per dose for all Indian states, said an announcement by Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday.

Also read | People with 'O' blood group more vulnerable to COVID-19: CSIR

"As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of @SerumInstIndia, I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs.400 to Rs.300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives," he tweeted.

As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of @SerumInstIndia, I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs.400 to Rs.300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives. - Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) April 28, 2021 ×

Earlier, the company had announced a price of INR 400 for all state governments and INR 600 per dose for private hospitals. The company is one of the biggest producers of coronavirus vaccines in the world right now.

This announcement has come after it was reported that the central government had asked SII to reduce the price of the coronavirus vaccine, while some states also accused Poonawalla of profiteering from a pandemic.