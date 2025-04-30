Following diplomatic actions against Pakistan, the Indian government "contemplating some military action," said Former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command, Lt General (retd) DS Hooda.

In other news, US President Donald Trump said that China is doing "very poorly" due to tariffs.

Meanwhile, the US economy saw a contraction during the first quarter of 2025, marking the first such decline in three years.

When will India attack Pakistan? LT Gen (retd) DS Hooda speaks on the possibility of military action

After taking diplomatic stance against Pakistan like closing the Attari border, suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and degrading diplomatic ties, the Indian government seems to be planning something concrete in terms of military action. In an interview with WION, Former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command, Lt General (retd) DS Hooda said India is "contemplating some military action."

‘China getting absolutely hammered’: Trump says Beijing doing ‘very poorly’ due to US tariffs

During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday (Apr 30), US President Donald Trump said that he doesn’t want China to “suffer” cause of tariffs, adding that China is doing “very poorly” right now.

Biden 'overhang' or Trump's tariffs? US economy shrinks first time in 3 years, Trump asks to 'BE PATIENT'

The US economy saw a contraction during the first quarter of 2025 (time when Donald Trump returned to Oval Office), marking the first such decline in three years, according to the US Commerce Department.

‘Committed to the values’: Centre announces caste enumeration to be part of next Census

The Union government on Wednesday (Apr 30) announced that caste-based enumeration will be part of the next Census. The decision came following a cabinet committee on political affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pahalgam terror attack: India warns Pakistan over 'unprovoked' ceasefire violations along LoC

The Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan spoke over the hotline on Tuesday (Apr 29), to address escalating tensions along the Line of Control (LoC).

'Don't have 100% confidence’: Trump dodges direct question on Pete Hegseth, who allegedly leaked sensitive info

US President Donald Trump, on his 100th day in office, was faced with a direct question about Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, during which he suggested he does not have full confidence in him.

'A plate of Maggi, a flick of her hair': How a Karnataka family survived Pahalgam terror attack, thanks to child’s hunger

As the tragic Pahalgam terror attack claimed the lives of at least 26 people, a Karnataka family had a narrow escape from the attack, and were saved by their "stubborn child's hunger".

Who was Harshavardhana S Kikkeri? Indian techie who killed wife, son in US in a murder-suicide

In a shocking incident, an Indian-origin techie was found dead along with his wife and son in Washington's Newcastle last week. The 57-year-old was identified as Harshavardhana S Kikkeri, CEO of HoloWorld, a robotics company headquartered in Mysuru.

'She had a husband in Pakistan': Parveen Babi was secretly married, reveals Mahesh Bhatt

Actress Parveen Babi, once an IT girl of Indian cinema, ruled the big screen in the 1980s with her wide eyes and bold demeanour. While her reel life shone bright, her personal life was filled with loneliness and failed relationships.

IPL 2025: Yuzvendra Chahal takes hat-trick as CSK bowled out for 190 despite Curran's 88

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) collapsed in the death overs by Yuzvendra Chahal’s brilliant hat-trick, crumbling from 184/6 to 190 all out in a space of seven balls. It was a stunning turnaround, given the platform set by Sam Curran’s dazzling 88 off 47 balls and a half-century by Shivam Dube.