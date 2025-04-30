As the tragic Pahalgam terror attack claimed the lives of at least 26 people, a Karnataka family had a narrow escape from the attack, and were saved by their "stubborn child's hunger".

An unexpected craving for Maggi noodles saved the family from getting shot by the terrorists on April 22.

Pradeep Hegde, his wife Shubha, and their 12-year-old son Siddhant were on a trip to Kashmir to explore the Baisaran meadows, also called 'Mini Switzerland'.

Shubha Hegde narrowly escaped the attack just by a hair as terrorists stormed the valley.

'Child's hunger'

The family described their ordeal, saying that they reached the top of meadows after a tough, muddy hour-long horse ride, where they spent some time sightseeing and were about to go for the adventure activity zone.

However, their son Siddhant felt hungry and insisted on stopping to eat first.

"Around 1:45 pm, we thought of going there. But my son said he was hungry. We tried to convince him that we could eat before leaving. But he was adamant. So we headed towards the makeshift food stalls. We ordered Maggi," Pradeep told NDTV.

He added, "My wife then went to the washroom, about 500 metres away. It was a pay-and-use toilet, so she returned, took the money, and went again. By that time, we had eaten, and she hurriedly ate."

After 15-20 seconds, they saw two guys with big guns and they were shooting continuously, Pradeep said, adding that one terrorist went towards the lower part of the Valley and another headed towards them.

'Bullet touched her hair'

"Initially, we did not realise what was happening. Then we lay down. At this point, my wife thought of getting my bag, which was on the table. Our IDs and phones were in it. She got up to take the bag and felt something go past her right ear. It was a bullet," Pradeep said.

Shubha then realised that the IDs and phones were left on the table, but she instinctively got up to grab the bag. In that moment as she leaned forward to take the bag, a bullet whizzed past her right ear, grazing her hair.

"Something touched my hair," Shubha recalled. "I didn’t realise it was a bullet at first, but the force made me turn — I saw it had hit the floor. God saved me."

Pradeep said that he didn't realise at that time that it was a terrorist attack, but recalled that someone shouted and asked people to run.

"I was 100 per cent sure we were going to die," Pradeep said. "But my wife just kept saying ‘Nothing will happen’. That confidence, I think, kept us going."

