The Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan spoke over the hotline on Tuesday (Apr 29), to address escalating tensions along the Line of Control (LoC).

The discussion, according to the defence sources, was centred on Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC.

The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked small-arms firing from its posts across the Line of Control in multiple sectors of Jammu and Kashmir during the night of April 29-30. The Indian Army responded swiftly and proportionately to the aggression, according to official reports.

The Indian army released a statement saying that Pakistani forces targeted Indian positions in the Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor sectors in the Jammu region. Later updates confirmed that similar ceasefire violations were also recorded further north in Baramulla and Kupwara districts, as well as across the International Border (IB) in the Pargwal sector.

"During the night of 29-30 April, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite the Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor sectors. Indian Army troops responded swiftly and proportionately," the Army stated.

This comes amid escalating tensions between the two nations following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

Twenty-six people were killed and many injured in Baesaran Meadow, on Apr 22, when terrorists opened fire in one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the Himalayan region in a quarter of a century.

PM Modi gives Indian armed forces free hand

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 29) gave "complete operational freedom" to the Armed Forces to respond to Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.

PM Modi chaired a high-level security meeting at his residence on Tuesday, which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.

He gave a green signal to the Indian armed forces to decide the mode, timing, and target of India's response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow.

He further reaffirmed that it is our "national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism."

"PM Modi expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian armed forces. The Prime Minister said that they have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of our response," reported news agency PTI.