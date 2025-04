Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday night (April 30) that the country has "credible intelligence" that India intends to launch a military strike "within the next 24 to 36 hours." The remarks came amid tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indian men on April 22. Pakistan claimed it had no role and called for a neutral investigation into the attack. India has unleashed a raft of measures against Pakistan, including the abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty. In response, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian airlines.