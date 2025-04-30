World championship medallist boxer Gaurav Bidhuri made a scathing response to former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi, whose statement on the Pahalgam terror attack has left many Indians enraged.

Speaking on Samaa TV in Pakistan, Afridi reacted to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, saying even if a cracker bursts in that part of the country, everyone starts blaming Pakistan for it, adding that India has deployed over 800,000 soldiers there. Despite that, if an attack happens on their soil, then their armed forces should be blamed for that, calling them ineffective and useless.

Bidhuri, who had won a bronze medal at the 2017 World Boxing Championships held in Germany, came to the defense of the Indian Army and compared the situation of sporting events in the two nations using the example of the Indian Premier League and the Pakistan Super League.

“The entire country is still in shock over the attacks in Pahalgam and the steps taken by the Indian government have driven Pakistanis crazy. The interview by Shahid Afridi in which he talked about how 8 Lakh Indian soldiers could not do anything to stop the attacked, I would like to remind you that in 1971, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered to our army so please don't try to teach us about capability.

'Why should we prove anything to you'

"When asking for proof, why should we prove anything to you. The entire world knows that Pakistan is supporting terrorist organisations. The proxy group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba 'The Resistance Front' has claimed responsibility for the attack.

“You were talking about sports diplomacy, so I would like to point out how recently Neeraj Chopra himself invited your Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, so don't talk to us about sportsmanship. You have your PSL; we have IPL. Please see where the world is playing; you talked about how you received threats in India. Please realise the world is playing here while no one is coming there. You've obviously gone crazy, but the world knows what Pakistan is,” Bidhuri was quoted saying to IANS.

The attack is one of the worsts in Kashmir since 2019 Pulwama attack where about 40 soldiers were martyred.

In an interview with Samaa TV, Afridi had stated, "Tum logon ki 8 lakh hi fauj hai Kashmir mein aur yeh ho gaya. Iska matlab nalayak ho, nikamme ho na tum log security de nahi sake logon ko (You have an 800,000-strong army in Kashmir and this still happened. It means you are inefficient and useless if you can't provide security to the people)."