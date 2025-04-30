Cricket and Mixed Martial arts (MMA) will be included in the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced in a statement, giving both sports a lift ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. MMA will make its debut at the Asian Games, while cricket returns in the T20 format

Advertisment

The decision was finalised during the 41st meeting of the Asian Games 2026 Organizing Committee (AINAGOC) Board of Directors at Nagoya City Hall on April 28, the OCA said in a statement.

Cricket will make its fourth appearance at the Asian Games, having last been included in 2010, 2014, and 2022. The inclusion comes as the sport gains global momentum ahead of its return to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, marking its first Olympic appearance since 1900.

Also Read: IPL 2025 | Rinku, Kuldeep claim 'only love' in new DC video after slap row - WATCH

Advertisment

"The location of the cricket venue will be in Aichi Prefecture, but the specific site has not been determined," the OCA said in a statement.

"The latest development in the compilation of the sports programme came at the 41st meeting of the AINAGOC Board of Directors at Nagoya City Hall on Monday, April 28, when cricket and Mixed Martial Arts were both formally approved," the OCA said in its statement.

MMA to make debut in Asian Games

Advertisment

The OCA approved that MMA will have six medal events on its Asian Games debut and be classified as a discipline under combat sports, as well as kurash and jujitsu.

Notably, India won gold medals in both the men's and women's category at Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games. Afghanistan and Sri Lanka clinched silver in the men's and women's category, respectively, and Bangladesh took bronze in both categories.

In previous Asian Games appearances, cricket produced strong South Asian rivalries. Bangladesh won men’s gold in 2010, Sri Lanka in 2014, and India in 2022, when it fielded several T20 stars including Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Afghanistan earned silver medals in all three editions.

India also won gold in women’s cricket in 2022, while Pakistan topped the women’s podium in both 2010 and 2014.

The 2026 Asian Games will be held in September–October in Japan’s Aichi-Nagoya region.