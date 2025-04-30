Delhi Capitals (DC) have posted a video on social media platform X after Kuldeep Yadav-Rinku Singh slap row stunned the internet. After the IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), DC bowler was seen 'playfully' slapping Rinku. The KKR batter's shocked expressions, however, led to an outrage on the internet.

Advertisment

Clarifying that there's 'only love' between the two players, DC video shows Kuldeep and Rinku smiling in the new video. Have a look at the video below:

Advertisment

After winning five games out their first six in IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals have had a bit of setback with three losses in the last four games. In the game against KKR, they lost by 14 runs while chasing a 205-run target.

Also Read - IPL 2025 | Wake-up call for CSK: Hussey looks for improvement on 'identifying the right talent'

DC have looked strong this season to go into the playoffs and before their three losses in last four games, they were among the top two teams on the points table along with Gujarat Giants.

Advertisment

Currently, DC have six wins and four losses from 10 games which gives them 12 points. In the rest four games, they need two to three wins to finish in top two to have a double shot at making it to the final.

Pollock says top 3-4 batters need to be consistent

Former South Africa skipper Shaun Pollock thinks that 'DC top order has to be more consistent' in the remaining games.

"They have shown us what they can do. They have scored some cameos here and there, but you look at the teams that are sitting on the top," the ex-SA skipper said while talking to Cricbuzz after DC's loss against KKR.

"For example, Sai Sudharsan has scored nearly in every game, Shubman Gill's been very consistent. Suryakumar Yadav does not have less than 20 runs in the whole tournament; there is always someone who is scoring there. KL Rahul is DC's man. They will be happy that Faf is back at the top of the order, but I just think the other three need to score runs more consistently. They need 3–4 guys to score consistently every game," Pollock added.