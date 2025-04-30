Chennai Super Kings (CKS) batting coach Michael Hussey says that 'identifying the right talent' is something the franchise is looking to improve upon in he future. The comments come on the eve of their match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) which is scheduled on Wednesday (Apr 30). CSK, with only two wins and seven losses from nine games played in IPL 2025, are all but out of the playoff race.

Advertisment

"I think it's one area (talent identification) that we've really identified that we want to improve on is that talent identification side of things," he said at the press conference on Tuesday (Apr 29).

Also Read - IPL 2025: Australia legend voices opinion on MS Dhoni's retirement, says 'he does not need to be...'

"If we can play some practice games, see them [youngsters] under pressure, we can make more informed decisions about the talent that we're looking at moving forward," Hussey said. "So, it's certainly one area that I think they're putting a lot of time and effort into to make sure that we get the right talent moving forward.

Advertisment

"They're very important decisions. There's so much talent in this country and [it's about] picking the right ones. We're still going to make mistakes, no question. But if we can make more informed decisions, then I think that will help the franchise moving forward," he added.

The season has been very dismal for the five-time champions with none of their batters or bowlers performing up the mark. Their best batter this season has been Shivam Dube with 242 runs in nine innings while Noor Ahmad has been the best bowler with 14 wickets.

CSK also lost their regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad to injury early in the season and MS Dhoni took over from him who himself is facing scrutiny over dipping batting abilities and increasing age.

Advertisment

Dhoni has also asserted that they'd be looking to get things better for the next season in the remaining of the IPL 2025 fixtures.