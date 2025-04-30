Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist has voiced his opinion on MS Dhoni’s retirement as his side struggles in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). Dhoni, playing in his 18th IPL season returned to captain Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the age of 43 when regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad got injured. On the other hand, muted conversations still linger over Dhoni’s retirement plans as Gilchrist suggest the India legend to hand his boots.

Gilchrist advices Dhoni

“MS Dhoni has nothing to prove to anyone in the game. Well, he will know what to do but, for the future, perhaps he does not need to be there next year. I love you MS, you are a champion and an icon," Adam Gilchrist said ahead of the CSK vs PBKS match.

Playing in his 18th season, the 43-year-old has helped CSK win five IPL titles and last lifted the coveted trophy in 2023. However, his form and age has become a huge talking point with CSK struggling to keep pace with other rivals.

At the time of writing, CSK are placed 10th in the IPL 2025 standings with a mere two wins and have lost seven matches. While mathematically they still have a chance to qualify for the Playoffs, another defeat could all but end CSK’s bid.

CSK host PBKS in IPL 2025

On Wednesday (April 30), CSK will host PBKS at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai in what will be a crucial match for both sides. A defeat for CSK will see them officially end their Playoff bid while a win for PBKS will see them go second in the standings. PBKS will head into the match on the back of a washout at Eden Gardens against KKR while CSK lost at home to SunRisers Hyderabad in their last match.