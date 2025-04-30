After taking diplomatic stance against Pakistan like closing the Attari border, suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and degrading diplomatic ties, the Indian government seems to be planning something concrete in terms of military action. In an interview with WION, Former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command, Lt General (retd) DS Hooda said India is "contemplating some military action."

Advertisment

"From the meeting yesterday between Prime Minister Modi and the service chiefs it is apparent they are contemplating some military action. I don't know what form and shape it will take but the fact that the service chief haves been told to make some plans will get political approval" said Hooda.

He spoke about the capabilities of the Indian defense forces and did not hesitate in saying that a military option is on the table.

Also Read: Pahalgam terror attack: Who is former RAW chief Alok Joshi, made new Chairman of National Security Advisory Board?

Advertisment

"All option are on the table. We have a capable military, air force that is well equipped with new aircraft, the navy has a dominant position in the Indian Ocean depending on what we decide. Let's leave it to the service chiefs because they are in the best position, they exactly know what the situation on the ground is," he said.

Armed forces given 'complete operational freedom'

Advertisment

Meanwhile, a second Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting was held on Wednesday (April 30) that was chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

In a meeting attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, and the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Indian armed forces have “complete operational freedom” in relation to the Pahalgam attack.

National Security Advisory Board overhaul

Notably, just after the meeting the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB) was revamped. Former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Alok Joshi was made the new chairman.

Six more members, including former Western Air Commander Air Marshal PM Sinha, former Southern Army Commander Lt General AK Singh, and Rear Admiral Monty Khanna from the military services have also been inducted into the board. The remaining members are Rajiv Ranjan Verma and Manmohan Singh, both retired IPS officers and former Indian Foreign Service officer B Venkatesh Varma.