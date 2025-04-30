During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday (Apr 30), US President Donald Trump said that he doesn’t want China to “suffer” cause of tariffs, adding that China is doing “very poorly” right now.

“China is doing very poorly right now,” Trump said, adding that he doesn’t want that to happen.

The president that that “they are getting absolutely hammered in China” because of his tariffs, and the cargo ships are turning away from there in the Pacific Ocean.

“At a certain point, I hope we are going to make a deal with China, we are talking", he said.

“We’ll see what happens,” he said, adding that he is “not happy” with the situation as he wants “China to do well”. Trump said, “I want every country to do well.”

US-China trade war

Last week, the US president claimed that he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss the ongoing tariff issue. However, Beijing denied the phone call, saying there are no discussions underway.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday (Apr 28), Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, “As far as I know, there has been no recent phone call between the two heads of state.” Guo also added, “I want to reiterate that China and the United States are not engaged in consultations or negotiations on the tariff issue.”

“If the US really wants to solve the problem through dialogue and negotiation, it should stop threatening and blackmailing (China),” he said.

Trump lauds immigration enforcement

During the cabinet meeting Trump also discussing illegal border crossings, saying that they are down “99.999 per cent”.

He said that it was “amazing” and thanked the staff for doing an “amazing job”. Trump said his administration was having some “judge problems”, referring to the legal cases against his administration over deportations.

