Amid the ongoing tariff war with the United States, the Chinese foreign ministry posted a video titled 'Never Kneel Down' on social media calling the international community to stand up to America's 'bully' behaviour under President Donald Trump. China said that the video will help the world unerstand China's position better in the current crisis.

This comes after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi addressed the issue of tariff war at the BRICS meeting, saying that appeasement will only embolden the "bully". and urged all nations to fight back against US levies. Additionally, “The US, which has long benefited enormously from free trade, is now going so far as to use tariffs as a bargaining chip to demand exorbitant prices from all countries,” Wang said in Brazil. “If one chooses to remain silent, compromise and cower, it will only make the bully want to push his luck more.”

Never Kneel Down! pic.twitter.com/z8FU3rMSBA — CHINA MFA Spokesperson 中国外交部发言人 (@MFA_China) April 29, 2025

Portraying itself as a 'free-trade' country, China said that it will 'illuminate the path' and 'stand firm' despite all odds. "Bowing to bully is like drinking poison to quench thirst - it only deepens the crisis...History has proven compromise won’t earn you mercy – kneeling only invites more bullying. China won’t kneel down."

The video also shared what China calls a history lesson on "American economic aggression, forcing companies like Toshiba and Alstom into breakup, financial crisis and bankruptcy and sending Japan’s economy into decades of anemic growth."

Earlier on Monday (Apr 28), the Chinese Foreign Ministry denied claims that President Xi Jinping recently spoke to US President Donald Trump over the phone, saying there are no discussions underway to resolve the ongoing tariff war. FM spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, "As far as I know, there has been no recent phone call between the two heads of state." Guo also added, "I want to reiterate that China and the United States are not engaged in consultations or negotiations on the tariff issue."

Trump claims Xi called him to discuss tariffs

The strong denial comes after Trump, in an interview with Time magazine published last week, claimed that Xi had called him as part of ongoing efforts to strike a deal. "He's called. And I don't think that's a sign of weakness on his behalf," Trump said during the interview.