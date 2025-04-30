US President Donald Trump, on his 100th day in office, was faced with a direct question about Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, during which he suggested he does not have full confidence in him.

Advertisment

During an interview with ABC’s Terry Moran, Trump was asked whether he had “100% confidence” in Hegseth, who is currently facing allegations of sharing sensitive information about a military strike in Yemen through the messaging app Signal.

Also read | REVEALED: Indian student Akshar Patel's case exposes how Trump govt checks into FBI criminal databases for deportations

To the question, the president responded with “I don’t have 100% confidence in anything,” he replied. When pressed further, he became visibly irritated and said, “Okay, anything, do I have 100%—it’s a stupid question.”

Advertisment

“No, no, no, you don’t have 100%, only a liar would say ‘I have a 100% confidence.’ I don’t have a 100% confidence that we’re going to finish this interview,” Trump hit back at Moran.

Also read | Trump to be interviewed by Atlantic editor—guy added to Houthi group chat. How will he handle Signalgate questions?

“We will,” Moran replied. “Let’s go,” said Trump.

Advertisment

‘He’s a talented guy.’

Despite not answering the question directly on the defence secretary, Trump expressed that he values Hegseth as a member of his administration.

“I had a talk with him,” Trump said. “He’s a talented guy.”

Also read | Leak, deny, repeat? Pete Hegseth accused of sharing military secrets with wife; dismisses reports

According to The New York Times, Hegseth is currently under internal review over the alleged sharing of sensitive information about details of a March airstrike on Yemen’s Houthi militants with his wife and brother in a private Signal chat.

Trump calls ABC ‘one of the worst’

Trump attacked ABC, calling it “one of the worst” for not reporting on Biden’s mental decline.

Watch | Signalgate controversy: Is Pete Hegseth on his way out?

“We had a president who couldn't walk up a flight of stairs, couldn't walk down a flight of stairs, couldn't walk across the stage without falling,” he said.

“We had a president who was grossly incompetent. You knew it, I knew it, and everybody knew it, but you guys didn't wanna write it because you're fake news. By the way, ABC is one of the worst. I have to be honest with you.”