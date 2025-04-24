US President Donald Trump on Thursday (April 24) announced that he will meet and will be interviewed by Atlantic Editor Jeffrey Goldberg, the guy who was added to the Houthi Signal group chat.

Trump said that he will be meeting with Jeffrey Goldberg, the person responsible for "fictional stories about me, including the made-up HOAX on “Suckers and Losers” and, SignalGate."

The Atlantic editor will also bring Michael Scherer and Ashley Parker along with this, who are also "not exactly pro-Trump writers."

"Later today I will be meeting with, of all people, Jeffrey Goldberg, the Editor of The Atlantic, and the person responsible for many fictional stories about me, including the made-up HOAX on “Suckers and Losers” and, SignalGate, something he was somewhat more “successful” with. Jeffrey is bringing with him Michael Scherer and Ashley Parker, not exactly pro-Trump writers, either, to put it mildly!," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The story on Trump will be titled, "The Most Consequential President of this Century", the US president said.

He further said that he is doing this interview out of curiosity and "as a competition to myself" to see if Atlantic can be "truthful".

"Are they capable of writing a fair story on “TRUMP”? The way I look at it, what can be so bad – I WON!," he added.

Last month, the Signal group chat came into headlines, where it was found that Trump's national security advisor, Mike Waltz, had created a group on the messaging app in which, detailed attack plans were divulged by Hegseth and other US administration officials.

The group was exposed by the American journalist Jeffrey Goldberg, who was accidentally added to the group by Waltz.

