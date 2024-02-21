Top 10 world news: Indian farmers suspend Delhi march; US supports Israel in UN court; and more

Agitating farmers in India have suspended their march to the national capital New Delhi for two days. It has been reported that the leaders of the agitation will take a call on further action on Friday. In other news, The United States urged a United Nations court not to order Israel to vacate the occupied West Bank and Gaza without security guarantees. The US said Israel has "very real security needs". Read this and more in Top 10 world news.

This comes after a protestor died and about 12 police personnel were injured as thousands of Indian farmers resumed their march to the capital after talks with the government failed to end an impasse over their demands for guaranteed crop prices

ICJ hearing about Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands: The hearings are based on the UN General Assembly’s request in 2022 to issue a non-binding opinion on the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the House of Commons that Navalny died for a cause to which he dedicated his whole life, freedom

The potential vice president candidates include Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, entrepreneur and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and former Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

Reports in Pakistani media say that the committee has already recorded statements of District Returning Officers (DRO) and Returning Officers (ROs) of 13 National Assembly constituencies and 26 assembly constituencies of Rawalpindi division

The Belgian presidency announced that "EU ambassadors have reached a principle agreement on the 13th package of sanctions in the context of Russia's aggression against Ukraine," referring to it as "one of the biggest adopted by the EU."

Cold wave in China: Chinese meteorological officials warned that some regions including Guizhou, Hunan, Guangxi and Jiangxi will be witnessing a temperature drop of more than 20 degrees Celsius.

Multiple shots had been fired at the residence of an associate of the pro-Khalistan figure Nijjar since then Khalistani separatist groups in Canada, including Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) had alleged the involvement of the Indian government in the shooting which took place at Simranjeet Singh’s residence on February 1.

The American Gaming Association said that the total earnings were 10 per cent higher than those in 2022, the year which had set the previous record