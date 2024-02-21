Protesting farmers in India suspend ‘Delhi Chalo’ march for two days

In India, protesting farmers, as per reports, have temporarily suspended their 'Delhi Chalo' march for two days, as of Wednesday evening (Feb 21st).

As per a PTI news agency quoting farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, the farmers will decide their next course of action on Friday evening.

Young protester dies in clashes

This comes after a protester died and about 12 police personnel were injured on Wednesday as thousands of Indian farmers resumed their march to the capital after talks with the government failed to end an impasse over their demands for guaranteed crop prices.

The 21-year-old farmer, as per PTI, has been identified as Subhkaran Singh.

Singh died after clashes between security forces and farmers erupted in Khanauri, a town in the state of Punjab. He succumbed to a head injury, said medical superintendent H S Rekhi at Rajindra Hospital in the nearby Punjab state of Patiala. He said two others who got injured were in stable condition.

Farmers at Khanauri and Shambhu had resumed their agitation early in the morning after a two-day lull after the fourth round of talks with a panel of three Union ministers failed on Sunday night.

Govt urges protesting farmers to maintain peace

Appealing to the protesting farmers to come for another round of discussions, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said farmers' interests from across the country should be taken into account while dealing with demands.

He said that a solution to the demands of the farmers can be found through negotiations.

"Farmers are across the country. While making a policy, it is important to keep in mind the interest of the farmers of the entire country. Keeping this in mind, we will work towards resolving their concerns in the coming days," he said.

Stressed that a solution can be found only through dialogue, he said: "We have tried to resolve the tough problems through dialogue. Even the current issue, we want to resolve through dialogue".