Farmers' protest: Traffic advisory issued by Delhi Police as farmers attempt to enter capital

Ahead of the planned march to the capital city of Delhi on Wednesday (Feb 21) by the protesting farmers, the traffic police has issued an advisory for commuters. The Delhi Police has advised commuters to avoid several roads in the central parts of the capital due to special traffic arrangements.

The agitating farmers have been gearing up to enter Delhi from two points on the Punjab-Haryana border as found rounds of talks with the central government had yielded no results.

"On 21-02-24, due to special traffic arrangements kindly avoid IP Marg in both the carriageways from IP Flyover towards A-point and vice-versa, ITO Chowk, DDU Marg, BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Shanti Van crossing and Rajghat crossing from 0930 hrs to 1130 hrs," the advisory said.

According to reports the Uttar Pradesh Gate border point is expected to be the most vulnerable to traffic chaos. The stretch had witnessed 7-8 km tailbacks during the previous round of farmers' protests.

As many as 14,000 protesters have gathered along the Punjab-Haryana border with 1,200 tractor-trolleys, 300 cars and 10-mini buses. As a precautionary measure, the Haryana government has extended its ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa.

At the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana, as well as other checkpoints, several administrative measures, including concrete barriers, barbed wires, and large shipping containers have been put up to stop the farmers.

Police have affixed cemented nail strips on the highway to impede the movement of tractors and other vehicles used by the farmers. In response, the protesting farmers have improvised a makeshift "tank" to counteract these measures and continue their 'Dilli Chalo' march.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has urged the prime minister to come and meet the protesters t chalk out and agreement regarding the Minimum Support Price (MSP)

"We have told the govt that you can kill us but please don't oppress the farmers. We request the prime minister to come forward and put an end to this protest by announcing a law on the MSP guarantee for the farmers," said Pandher.

The protesting farmers have rejected the government's proposition for a five-year contract to purchase maize, cotton, and three types of pulses at the existing minimum support price.