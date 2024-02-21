GoFundMe refuses to halt $355 million fundraiser for Donald Trump despite calls for boycott

Despite mounting calls for a boycott on social media, GoFundMe has declared its decision to maintain the $355 million campaign for Donald Trump.

The controversial fundraiser emerged following Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling in the New York fraud trial, imposing a substantial penalty on the former President.

The campaign, organized by Elena Cardone, wife of Grant Cardone, has raised $658,597 so far, sparking outrage and boycott appeals against GoFundMe.

In response to the online backlash, Jalen Drummond, GoFundMe's director of public affairs, informed Newsweek, “This fundraiser is currently within our terms of service.” The Stand With Trump campaign was initiated by Elena Cardone just minutes after Friday's verdict.

As the campaign organizer, Elena identifies herself as “an ardent supporter of American values and an advocate for justice.” She expressed unwavering support for President Donald Trump, characterizing his treatment in New York's judicial system as unprecedented and unfair.

The campaign's existence has fueled anger among netizens, leading to widespread calls for boycotting GoFundMe on various social media platforms.

One user expressed frustration, stating, “Even though this illegal Go Fund Me account should be taken down by said company, and all monies refunded, I just NOW went into it and it’s still up and drifting.

Another user voiced their discontent, saying, “I will never donate my money to a CRIMINAL who is a Billionaire and who has children that are billionaires like Ivanka! They all live in Mansions and travel by private planes!”

A third user raised concerns about the anonymity of significant donations, speculating on potential involvement from Saudi and Russian sources, calling it a “perfect money laundering & influence peddling scheme.” They concluded with the hashtag #BoycottGoFundMe.