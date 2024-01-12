Donald Trump mocks Biden with 'White House Senior Living' campaign video

Former US President Donald Trump mocked the current US President Joe Biden's age with a satirical video in what he portrayed as a retirement home advertisement. The 30-second clip, shared on Instagram and Truth Social, shows the White House as a senior living facility with the 81-year-old Biden as its primary resident.

Joe Biden is aged 81 and is set to go to polls later this year to claim another term as the US president in the White House.

Biden's age has become a point of concern among voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election, given his noticeable slips, falls, and gaffes during his tenure as the US president.

The video, titled 'White House Senior Living,' portrays the White House as a vibrant facility offering various activities, professional care, and exquisite homemade meals.

The narrator quips, "Our residents feel right at home," as the camera zooms in on the White House, followed by footage of a seemingly ill-focused Biden.

The clip humorously includes scenes of Biden at the beach and First Lady Jill Biden assisting him with his jacket, all set against an uplifting background music.

A TV interview snippet then captures Biden admitting to indulging in Italian food and, notably, his fondness for chocolate chip ice cream.

Questions on Joe Biden's age

Despite the light-hearted tone of the video, concerns about Biden's age persist.

An August poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research revealed that 77 per cent of U.S. adults, including 69 per cent of Democrats, viewed Biden as too old to effectively serve for four more years. In contrast, a Monmouth University poll in October indicated that 48 per cent of voters felt the same about Trump.

As the 2024 election season heats up, the debate over the impact of age on presidential hopefuls continues to be a key point of discussion among voters and political observers.