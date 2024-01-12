End of road for Vivek Ramaswamy? Republican leader remained absent from GOP debate

Indian American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who entered the presidential race as a Republican candidate remained noticeably absent from the GOP debate held on Wednesday (Jan 10).

The optics of Ramaswamy's absence have raised questions about the viability of his White House bid.

Why Ramaswamy was absent from GOP debate?

Ramaswamy, self-described as "a skinny guy with a funny last name," did not meet the criteria to participate in the debate, which took place just five days ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

Rawaswamy's Iowa polling has been too low to qualify, despite his extensive campaign efforts in the state.

Ramaswamy has also ceased television advertisements and opted out of the Illinois primaries, where his name is not on the ballot.

Reports in the US media indicate that his campaign staff is actively seeking alternative employment opportunities.

Ramaswamy's standing falls short of posing a substantial challenge to front-runner Trump, who clinched the nomination in 2016 as an outsider.

In an attempt to emulate Trump's style and policies, the 38-year-old Ohio native, who made a name for himself in the pharmaceutical industry, clarified in an interview with Russell Brand, "I'm more similar to Trump in 2015 than Trump today is to Trump in 2015."

Ramaswamy denied any aspirations for the vice-presidential slot alongside Trump.

How Ramaswamy was noted in race to be US president

Known for his outspoken views against woke culture, Ramaswamy became a familiar face on news shows, engaging in debates across a spectrum of political perspectives.

However, his appearances were more frequent on conservative and right-wing channels, reflecting his distinct positions.

While he gained attention as an "interesting candidate" in the US media, characterised as "intelligent, highly unconventional, and less like any of the others," Ramaswamy also faced sharp criticism from political rivals and commentators.

Chris Christie mockingly referred to him as an AI app, accusing him of borrowing Obama's line about his name, while Nikki Haley criticised him for his perceived lack of foreign policy experience and labeled him "scum" for discussing her daughter's TikTok usage.

GOP Debate: A parallel affair with Trump townhall

There were only two Republicans on the presidential debate stage Wednesday, as former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met for the faceoff.

Haley and DeSantis' debate coincided with frontrunner Donald Trump's rival town hall Wednesday on Fox News.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, suspended his campaign just hours before the debate.