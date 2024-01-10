'Free speech and free drinks': Vivek Ramaswamy's Iowa pitch for youngsters ahead of caucus votes

US presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy has been hosting unique "Free Speech and Free Drinks" events in a bid to entice students to attend them and vote in the upcoming caucus votes, media reports said.

This comes as candidates from the Democratic and Republican parties are selected through a series of primaries and caucuses held throughout the election year. Iowa Republican caucus votes for the 2024 Republican presidential candidacy will be held on January 15, 2024.

At a fraternity house gathering at Iowa State University, Ramaswamy engaged with students and discussed diverse topics from cryptocurrency to social issues. He also sought innovative ways to mobilise young voters and first-time caucusgoers.

These events predominantly draw male crowds and the campaign is utilising these gatherings as an opportunity to engage with students by handing out free drinks as they listen to Ramaswamy's pitch.

At the University of Iowa, the events showcased older attendees gravitating toward the front, genuinely interested in Ramaswamy's discourse, while younger Iowans towards the bar sought drinks and engaged in spirited revelry.

The "Free Speech and Free Drinks" strategy, however, comes with its challenges.

During a separate event at Iowa State University before Halloween, chants of "F***Joe Biden" erupted from the crowd, showing the chaotic nature of these gatherings. The event's free-flowing alcohol often results in a boisterous atmosphere, making it difficult for Ramaswamy's messages to cut through the noise.

Despite drawing largely male audiences, Ramaswamy maintains that his campaign's appeal is not inherently gender-specific.

The December NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll reportedly indicated a higher favorability among male likely Republican caucusgoers compared to their female counterparts. Vivek Ramaswamy, an American entrepreneur and presidential hopeful who is Hindu by faith, has pitched himself as an American nationalist.