Tencent faces ongoing market turmoil as $32 bn stock decline persists

A series of proposed gaming restrictions in China has triggered a $32 billion slump in Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s stock, raising concerns that the downward spiral may not have reached its conclusion.

This is according to a Bloomberg report.

As the market grapples with the impact of Beijing's latest regulatory measures, an analysis of options market activity indicates a continued bearish sentiment towards Tencent.

The rise in open interest for put options relative to call options on Tencent and its competitor NetEase Inc. suggests that investors are hedging their positions, anticipating further market volatility.

Investors appear cautious and have trimmed their bullish positions on Tencent's stock as they await the conclusion of a consultation on the proposed gaming guidelines scheduled for January 22.

The current scenario echoes memories of the 2021 crackdown, leaving Tencent bulls wary of potential challenges.

Despite Beijing's recent conciliatory gestures, including the removal of a key regulator and the approval of new games, uncertainties persist.

Analysts note that the market lacks clarity on whether the removal of the official implies a withdrawal of the proposed rules, leading to a cautious approach among investors.

Tencent's shares, despite a brief rebound, remain around 8 per cent below their pre-regulation announcement levels.

Last year, the stock experienced a 7.5 per cent decline, outperforming the Hang Seng Tech Index, which dropped by 8.8 per cent.

Market indicators, particularly in the options space, suggest that investors are preparing for potential worst-case scenarios.

The proposed regulations, outlined in a 29-page consultation paper, encompass 64 items, with one rule focusing on limiting the maximum in-game spending by players.

Tencent's domestic gaming revenue constitutes approximately 21 per cent of its total revenue.

Despite the market's apprehension, some analysts argue that the share drop may be an overreaction.

According to the Bloomberg report, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Alex Yao suggests that the proposed regulations aim more at curbing irrational spending than deterring overall consumption.

Others, including Jian Shi Cortesi, a portfolio manager at GAM Investment Management, express optimism, viewing the measures as contributing to sustainable revenue generation and fostering healthier competition in the gaming industry.

Tencent has initiated stock buybacks, purchasing a record HK$10 billion ($1.3 billion) worth of shares in December, yet these efforts have struggled to reverse the prevailing bearish sentiment.