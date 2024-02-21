Pakistan election body forms committee to probe poll rigging allegations

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is looking into allegations of poll rigging and has formed a high-level committee to probe the matter. The investigation was triggered by allegations of poll rigging made by former Rawalpindi commissioner. ARY News reported on Wednesday (Feb 21) citing sources that the committee has already recorded statements of District Returning Officers (DRO) and Returning Officers (ROs) of 13 National Assembly constituencies and 26 assembly constituencies of Rawalpindi division.

The findings, including the statements of DROs and ROs will be compiled and submitted to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, has demanded immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja. The party alleges that Raja failed to conduct free and fair elections.

PTI had also demanded investigation into former Rawalpindi commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha's allegations. Chatha resigned from his post on February 17 saying that Pakistan's chief election commissioner and chief justice were involved in poll rigging. Both, the CEC and the Chief Justice of Pakistan have denied the allegations.

PTI is saying that an impartial inquiry into the claims would only be possible if CEC steps down from his position.

Following his allegations against the chief election commissioner, the former Rawalpindi commissioner was transferred and Rawalpindi Development Authority DG Saif Anwar Jappa was assigned the additional charge.

Recently concluded general elections in Pakistan continue to generate controversy. In months before the elections, Pakistani authorities cracked down on PTI leaders and cadre. Imran Khan himself is in jail currently and faces a barrage of legal cases still pending against him. PTI was even removed from the election ballot forcing the party candidates to contest as independents.

In spite of huge odds stacked against the party, the candidates affiliated to it registered good performance in the elections. But former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif claimed victory for his Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) party.