European Union gives green light to its 13th sanctions package targeting Russia

The EU's Belgian presidency announced on social media site X that the EU had approved its thirteenth set of sanctions on Russia on Wednesday, reiterating earlier information Reuters had received from sources.

The Belgian presidency announced that "EU ambassadors have reached a principle agreement on the 13th package of sanctions in the context of Russia's aggression against Ukraine," referring to it as "one of the biggest adopted by the EU."

There won't be any new sectoral measures in the new package, but almost businesses and individuals will be added to the list. On February 24, the second anniversary of the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the package will be formally authorized.

The listings primarily target entities and individuals affiliated with Russia's military industrial complex, as well as those implicated in the trafficking and abduction of Ukrainian children. Additionally, a North Korean and a Belarusian firm have been included in the listings.

In March of the previous year, the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court asserted that Russia had relocated "at least hundreds" of children from orphanages and care facilities in occupied Ukrainian regions, with "many" being put up for adoption. The ICC indicted officials, including President Vladimir Putin, for the abduction of Ukrainian children, classifying it as a war crime. Moscow denies any wrongdoing, contending that it has taken in children from the war zone to ensure their safety. Ukraine asserts that over 4,000 children have been taken by Russia.

The new measures also target the procurement network supporting Russia's military, particularly the supply chain involved in drone manufacturing. Twenty-seven companies, predominantly Russian, along with three mainland Chinese firms and one Hong Kong-based company, have been added to Annex IV, barring European firms from selling dual-use goods to them.

The official approval of these measures is scheduled to coincide with the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the need to continue undermining Putin's war machine, stating, "We are also further cutting Russia’s access to drones."

Ambassadors have extended the current sanctions regime, which lists approximately 2,000 individuals and companies, for an additional six months.