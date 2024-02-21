Tim Scott, Ron DeSantis & Vivek Ramaswamy are on Trump's list of potential vice presidents

The former president Donald Trump on Tuesday (Feb 20) hinted about inclusion of at least six people on his shortlist for the vice presidential position.

These persons include Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, entrepreneur and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and former Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

The revelation took place during a event, where host Laura Ingraham presented Trump with six potential running mate options: DeSantis, Scott, biotech entrepreneur and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Representative Byron Donalds, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, and Gabbard.

When asked if each of these individuals was on his shortlist, Trump responded, "Yes, they are. To be honest, every single one of them is good. They're all solid and in terrific condition."

Given their year-long public spat, Trump's possible consideration of DeSantis is noteworthy given his impromptu speaking style. After finishing disappointingly in second place in the Iowa caucuses, DeSantis withdrew from the presidential race.

However, the dynamics have since evolved, with DeSantis endorsing Trump, leading to a cessation of Trump's derogatory "DeSanctimonious" nickname for the governor.

During the town hall, Trump lavished the most praise on Senator Tim Scott, who was present in the audience. Scott, having withdrawn from the Republican primary last year and subsequently endorsing Trump, has been actively campaigning for the former president in anticipation of South Carolina’s Feb. 24 primary.

Watch: Donald Trump indicted in 4th case | Will this hamper Trump's Presidential bid? × Pointing to Scott, Trump singled him out, emphasizing his role as a great advocate. Reflecting on Scott's campaign, Trump remarked positively, stating, "Tim Scott, he has been much better for me than he was for himself. I watched his campaign, and he doesn’t like talking about himself. But boy does he talk about Trump."

Trump conveyed a phone call where he expressed to Scott, "Tim, you’re better for me than you were for yourself," underscoring the senator's strong support for the former president.