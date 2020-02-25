Here's why Indians love US President Donald Trump?

Thousands of Indians welcomed US President at Ahmedabad's Motera stadium. The Donald trump-Narendra Modi roadshow too drew quite an impressive crowd.

It will be fair to say, that President got a rockstar's welcome in India.

Successful, billionaire and a brand in himself, US President Donald Trump carries an aura of awe around him.

According to a Pew Research Survey, 56 per cent of Indians show confidence in the US President - the highest in the world.



Similarities Between PM Modi & US President Trump

The reason Indians love President Trump is that they see Prime Minister Narendra Modi in him.

They see a confident leader - one who is capable of governing a country, someone who is not scared to put his country's interests first.



And above all, Indians love the idea of a leader who is far from conventional - just like their own Prime Minister.



India adores strong leaders and it views Trump as the perfect balance to PM Modi as New Delhi expands its global footprint.

President Trump's Policies

In the last few years, Trump has not really been India's best friend when it comes to trade or jobs. The US President has expanded aluminium and trade tariffs.

He has stripped India of its preferential trading partner status and also tightened the H1B Visa norms.

Under normal circumstances, Trump's policies would have landed him in India's bad books, but what has happened is quite the opposite.

Indians have grown all the more fond of America's Commander-in-Chief, their confidence in him has jumped from 14 to 56 per cent in 3 years.



What Indians see in Trump is a leader who is determined to battle unemployment and fight the terror. Indians admire Trump's record of neutralising Islamic State Leader - al-Baghdadi, and son of Al-Qaeda Leader, Hamza bin Laden.

Donald Trump's narrative of combating terror, securing borders and improving his country's state of affairs brings him very close to the hearts of Indians.

These are the very promises that won Prime Minister Narendra Modi a historic mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Trump's 'Make America Great Again' promise echoes Modi's 'Acche Din'.



At the end of the day, India's growing love for the US President tells the tale of the growing closeness between the two nations.



The fondness grows every time Trump and Modi share another hug and every time the two leaders celebrate each other at the global stage.