WION Edit: A new dawn for India-US ties

When US President Donald Trump came to power in 2016, he was the ultimate outsider. A reality TV star who found himself running one of the most powerful nations in the world.

Britain hosted a lavish state dinner at the Buckingham Palace for the Trumps - the classic British way to make any leader feel special.

The French invited Trump for Bastille Day which was quite effective. The parade inspired Trump to host one for himself in America-Japan invited Trump to become the first foreign leader to visit their new emperor.

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is following the same playbook. A huge crowd gathered at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad for the 'Namaste Trump' event.

Are we witnessing a new chapter in Indo-American ties? The jury is still out on that. But, now is the best time to expand this relationship.

America and India agree that China needs to be contained. China's economy is on the backfoot and Beijing is preoccupied with the coronavirus.

It gives a small window of opportunity to both sides. There is a growing partnership, both in defence cooperation, as well as, arms trade.

Both sides have the same position on the range of issues, whether its the Indo-Pacific or China, or even South Asia as a whole.

India has received steady support from America on the issue of terrorism. A deeper Indo-US relationship makes a lot of sense. But, several complications stand in the way.

First, we have the trade situation - just like China, India too has found itself on the bitter end of Trump's 'America First' plans.

This has put the trade relationship under threat. America's on-off relationship with Pakistan irks India. In recent months, Trump has leaned on Imran Khan for a peace deal in Afghanistan.

Just before leaving for India, the American President Donald Trump said he is ready to sign a deal with the Taliban - something that is apparently being negotiated from Islamabad.

Despite the concerns, India has gone all out to throw a grand reception for Trump.

The events of today overshadow all previous state visits by American President to India.

It signals that New Delhi is willing to work with America for the long term. Is Trump willing to deal? that remains to be seen.

This state visit is an opportunity for both sides to come up with a strategy to re-shape not only their relationship but the geopolitics of the 21st century.

There is immense scope, but both sides need to find a way to work together.



