Who will be Donald Trump’s pick for running mate? Ex-prez hints at two names

Donald Trump revealed what he wants for a running mate as he spoke during an interview with US-based Fox News as he further fueled speculations over who would be the vice president if he wins the 2024 Presidential Election. Trump stated that the most important factor is to ensure his running mate would be able to step up and handle the presidency in the case of an emergency.

While speaking during the interview, which was aired on Sunday (Feb 4), the former president said that he won't announce a vice presidential pick "for a little while".

On being asked what criteria is he using to identify his running mate, Trump replied, "What criteria are you using to identify who your running mate is?"

"Always it's gotta be who is going to be a good president. Obviously, you always have to think that, because in case of emergency. Things happen, right? No matter who you are, things happen. That's gotta be number one," Trump further said.

When he was again asked to reveal a particular name, Trump said, "Well, I have a lot of good people. I have a lot of good ideas." He added that he "talks to everybody".

Trump also praised two people as he said Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) are the ones he is favouring. He said, "You know, I called [South Carolina Sen.] Tim Scott and people like Tim Scott, and I said you're a much better candidate for me than you are for yourself. When I watched him, he was fine. He was good, but he was very low-key."

"I watched him in the last week, defending me and sticking up for me and fighting for me – I said, man, you're a much better person for me than you are for yourself," he added.

Trump said Noem publicly said that she would never run against him, "because I could never beat him".

Is Ramaswamy trying to be Trump's deputy?

Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-origin entrepreneur and political newcomer, had pulled out and endorsed Trump for a second term. After he was projected to finish a distant fourth in the Iowa caucuses, Ramaswamy told supporters, "We are going to suspend this presidential campaign."

He added, "I called Donald Trump to tell him I congratulate him on his victory, and now going forward he will have my full endorsement for the president."

After that, speculations are rife in Republican political circles that Ramaswamy may become Trump's number two, as he was greeted by the crowd with "VP, VP (Vice President)" chants when he shared the stage with the Republican frontrunner Trump in New Hampshire.

In his fiery speech, Ramaswamy endorsed Trump, stating that Trump praised him saying, "He's going to be working with us for a long time."

"This man is going to be the next President to revive them. E pluribus unum, from many, one [Motto of US]," Ramaswamy said at the campaign event in Atkinson, New Hampshire.