Biden wins South Carolina Democratic primary: Reports

US President Joe Biden secured a decisive victory in the South Carolina Democratic primary on Saturday (Feb 3), as projected by Western media. This triumph marks the beginning of his journey towards securing the Democratic nomination as the US president throws his hat in the presidential elections this year with hopes of getting re-elected.

The win in South Carolina also moved Biden a bit closer to winning against former US President Donald Trump in the upcoming November presidential elections. US-based news agency quoting several Western media outlets said that Biden won in the southern state. It was the first official Democratic primary for the November election after his win in the write-in campaign in New Hampshire.