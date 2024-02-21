China issues highest weather alert amid cold wave; highways closed in Beijing after heavy snowfall

China’s meteorological officials, on Wednesday (Feb 21) renewed an orange alert as temperatures plummeted across the south, including the capital city of Beijing. Officials in the Chinese capital also closed some highways after heavier-than-expected snowfall, on Tuesday evening.

Highest weather alert

The National Meteorological Center (NMC) renewed its orange alert – the highest in the country’s three-tier system – as average daily temperatures or minimum temperatures in most parts of southern China are expected to drop by six to 12 degrees Celsius by Friday (Feb 23).

The temperature in the southern part of the country, as of Wednesday, is around zero degrees Celsius, according to the NMC.

The Chinese meteorological officials also warned that some regions including Guizhou, Hunan, Guangxi and Jiangxi witnessing a temperature drop of more than 20 degrees Celsius, reported the state news agency Xinhua.

The news agency said that the NMC has called on local governments to take precautions against the cold weather, asked people to stay warm, and “called for necessary measures to protect crops and aquatic products.”

Heavy snowfall in Beijing

The higher-than-expected snowfall prompted officials in the Chinese capital to close some highways as temperatures hovered around freezing on Wednesday.

Beijing also witnessed slow traffic on the highways while snow-covered pavements proved treacherous for commuters and cyclists.

“I feel like the few days after the snow are a bit inconvenient because the road is kind of slippery and drivers are not that considerate,” Beijing resident Kylie Chen, 23 told Reuters.

Although she liked seeing the snow, it complicated her work commute, as she had to walk on sludgy roads, the 23-year-old added.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said that freezing rain and snow are expected to continue until Monday (Feb 26). The officials also reportedly boosted public transport arrangements after closing around eight highways.

Municipal officials said up to 4.1 centimetres of snow fell in some suburban areas of Beijing and issued a warning for icy roads.

“It is recommended that residents...stagger their travel, use public buses and subways, drive their own cars slowly and pay attention to safety,” the city government said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

According to the CCTV, bad weather forced the closure of almost 200 stretches of road across China.