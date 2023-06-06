Top 10 world news: India seeks key equipment support from Germany, Russia-Ukraine war update, and more

India is seeking key equipment support from Germany in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with a focus on acquiring fuel pumps for the K9 Vajra artillery system. The matter was raised during a meeting between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius in New Delhi.



In other news, the Soviet-era Nova Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River in the Russia-occupied part of southern Ukraine came under attack on Tuesday (June 6) amid the ongoing conflict. The partial destruction of the dam, as per both officials in Moscow and Kyiv has unleashed a torrent of water, while both sides have blamed the supposed attack on each other. Here's what happened.

Click on the headlines to read more:



India seeks key equipment support from Germany amid Russia-Ukraine conflict impact





India is seeking key equipment support from Germany in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with a focus on acquiring fuel pumps for the K9 Vajra artillery system. The matter was raised during a meeting between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius in New Delhi.

The Soviet-era Nova Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River in the Russia-occupied part of southern Ukraine came under attack on Tuesday (June 6) amid the ongoing conflict. The partial destruction of the dam, as per both officials in Moscow and Kyiv has unleashed a torrent of water, while both sides have blamed the supposed attack on each other. Here's what happened.

Canada’s National Security Advisor (NSA) on Friday accused India of meddling in the country’s affairs, putting the world’s biggest democracy in the league of authoritative nations such as Russia, China and Iran.

In the biggest-ever drug haul in the past two decades, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 15,000 LSD drug blots and arrested six people who were allegedly involved in a pan-India network of drug traffickers. They were using cryptocurrency and operating through the dark web.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised address declared martial law and ordered full-scale mobilisation of troops for an all-out war against Ukraine. He further urged citizens living in the border areas to evacuate and seek safety inside Russia.

New Zealand on Tuesday (June 6) announced a ban on disposable vapes amid the government's focus to curb vaping by young people by implementing limits on sales near schools and a ban on some disposable units.

The government of the United Kingdom has directed China to close its secret police stations which have been operational on British soil, said Security Minister Tom Tugendhat in a written statement to parliament on Tuesday.

Iran unveiled what is being described as its first-ever domestically-made hypersonic ballistic missile ‘Fattah’, on Tuesday (June 6), reported the state-run IRNA news agency. The missile is said to be capable of travelling at hypersonic speeds of up to 15 times the speed of sound.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi announced on Tuesday (June 6) that a malware attack was detected at 2:50pm (local time) by the cyber-security systems.