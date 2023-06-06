AIIMS says malware attack 'successfully thwarted' by cyber-security systems

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi announced on Tuesday (June 6) that a malware attack was detected at 2:50pm (local time) by the cyber-security systems.

AIIMS said, "The attempt was successfully thwarted, and the threat was neutralised by the deployed cyber-security systems. The e-Hospital services remain to be fully secure and are functioning normally."

When AIIMS confirmed the malware attack, rumours of a possible cyber attack started to spread on social media platforms. To clarify it, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information and Technology Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Twitter that there was no cyber incident or breach.

He tweeted, "http://E-Hospital.Aiims.Edu is an internal application not available for internet users. Someone may have tried accessing this portal and alert generated due to security layer used by AIIMS. Same person may have taken a screenshot of error msg and circulated it."

— Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) June 6, 2023

He further added, "There is no cyber incident or breach. Error msgs have also been rectified now."