India's biggest-ever drug haul: Officials seize 15,000 blots, busts 'dark net' ring of drug traffickers

In the biggest-ever drug haul in the past two decades, the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) seized 15,000 LSD drug blot and arrested six people who were allegedly involved in the pan-India network of the drug traffickers, who were using cryptocurrency and operating through the dark web.



Lysergic acid diethylamide or LSD is a synthetic chemical-based hallucinogenic drug and has huge demand among drug addicts.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh said, “We’ve arrested six persons in two cases and seized 15,000 blots of LSD drug… The commercial quantity of this drug is 0.1 gramme. It’s a synthetic drug and is very dangerous. This is the biggest seizure in the last two decades.”

The NCB official stated that the 15,000 LSD blots that the officials have seized are 2,500 times the commercial quantity.

"This network used the 'dark net' in their dealings. This network operated virtually and the payments were made via cryptocurrency and crypto wallets. The buyer and the seller did not have any physical contact," the deputy director general explained.

The 'dark net', also called the 'dark web', refers to the internet's hidden corners which are used for selling illegal items, engaging in criminal activities and exchanging banned content.

The network of drug traffickers which has been busted by the NCB was spread across the United States, the Netherlands, Poland and various other Indian states which include Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

NCB officials have also seized 2.5 kg of imported marijuana as well as currency worth ₹2.4 million (approximately $29,000).

The NCB Deputy DG said that LSD has been quite popular among youth and people who were found in the network are educated and young.

“LSD is very easy to smuggle and almost difficult to trace. A commercial quantity is made up of 5 or 6 blots. The NCB has recovered 15,000 blots, and six people have been arrested. There has not been such a huge seizure in the last several years,” he stated. What is LSD 'blot'? Half stamp-sized piece of paper is called a 'blot' and is used for carrying as well as consuming the drug which makes it difficult for officials to track.

"… this is a revenue stamp. Half of this stamp is one 'blot' and each blot can be consumed by an individual, usually by swallowing it. The size of these 'blots' make it very difficult to hide and smuggle… you can keep it in between any piece of paper or document and parcel or courier it," Singh said.

"Possession of 0.1 gram is the threshold for possession of commercial quantity of LSD and the recovered amount is over 2,500 times that," he stated.