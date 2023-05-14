In India's biggest drug bust, crystal meth worth $1.45bn seized from Kerala coast, Pakistani held

In India's largest drug bust so far, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) confiscated approximately 2,500 kg of high-purity methamphetamine or crystal meth worth around 12,000 crore rupees (approx $1.45 billion) from the southern Kerala coast and detained a suspected Pakistani national, the anti-drug agency said on Saturday.

The retrieved bags, the suspected Pakistani national, the speed boat, and some other goods seized from the "mother ship" were taken at Mattancherry Wharf in Kochi and given to NCB for further action.

This major operation was conducted jointly by the Indian Navy and the NCB officials. The Indian authorities were alerted after receiving a tip-off, which led to the identification of a vessel that was intercepted by the Indian Navy.

The suspected Pakistani was apprehended during the "Operation Samudragupt". The NCB has now made three big drug trafficking-related seizures in the last 18 months, all involving the southern route.

Operation Samudragupt was launched in January 2022 to combat maritime trafficking of heroin and other drugs in the Indian Ocean region. Launched by NCB director general Satya Narayan Pradhan, Operation Samudragupt is headed by Sanjay Kumar Singh, deputy director general (Ops).

According to a senior officer, ongoing intelligence gathering and analysis allowed for the identification of a very likely path that the mother ship would travel in order to distribute contraband.

The Indian Navy received the information, and a ship of the Indian Navy was stationed nearby.

"A total of 134 sacks of suspected methamphetamine was recovered from the ship and one person [who] is suspected to be a Pakistani national was detained, who was on a speed boat and contraband was loaded on it," said an official.

There have been several recent drug busts in India related to crystal methamphetamine, also known as "ice".