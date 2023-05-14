India's scorching temperatures to turn on the heat for tens of millions

The scorching May heat is set to take over most of India on May 15 and 16. The heat waves in central India and parts of the north are set to spread across a vast landmass, affecting tens of millions.

Meanwhile, the power demand is likely to rise as more people would turn to cooling devices such as air conditioners. Northeast India set to see showers India's weather department said that moderate to fairly widespread rainfall is expected over northeast India during 13th to 16th May.

"Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh on May 14th and 15th; over Assam and Meghalaya during 14th and 17th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura," the weather department's readout said.

ALSO READ | Sweltering heat melts much of Asia with temperatures likely to rise further

"Isolated very heavy rainfalls are also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on May 15th and May 16th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 14th to 16th May," it added. India May temperatures: Heatwave warnings Hot and uncomfortable weather is likely over the eastern state of Odisha in the next five days, due to humidity and high temperatures, and in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on May 13-14, the India Meteorological Department said Friday.

Most parts of the nation will remain dry in the five days from Friday except some areas in West Bengal, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and northeastern states, according to the weather department.

ALSO WATCH | Schools in parts of India disrupted due to heatwave × Showers were above normal across most of the country in the week ended May 10, it said.

Heat wave conditions are likely over parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal after May 12; Rajasthan on May 12-13 and in parts of Andhra Pradesh for four days through May 16.

The highest maximum temperature in India this week was 44.8C (112.6F) at Jalgaon in Maharashtra.

India logged its hottest February this year since record-keeping began in 1901, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

However, above-normal rainfall due to seven reported western disturbances, including five strong ones, kept temperatures in check in March.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE