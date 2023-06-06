UK asks China to shut down 'secret police stations' on Britain's soil

The government of the United Kingdom has directed China to close its secret police stations which have been operational on British soil, said Security Minister Tom Tugendhat, in a written statement to parliament on Tuesday.

The Foreign Office has "told the Chinese Embassy that any functions related to such 'police service stations' in the UK are unacceptable and that they must not operate in any form," read the statement, further stating that the embassy has "responded that all such stations have closed permanently".

More details to follow.

