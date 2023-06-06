New Zealand to ban disposable vape as it extends aggressive anti-smoking campaigns

New Zealand on Tuesday (June 6) announced a ban on disposable vapes amid the government's focus to curb vaping by young people by implementing limits on sales near schools and a ban on some disposable units.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said that disposable vapes, defined as those without removable or replaceable batteries, will be banned from August.

"Too many young people are vaping, which is why we're making a number of moves to stop that happening," she said in a statement, further adding that new vape shops will not be allowed near schools or marae — Maori meeting places.

"We also want vapes as far from the minds and reach of children and young people as possible," Verrall said.

She added that new shops would be kept at least 300 m (328 yards) from schools and marae, or meeting spaces for Maori communities.

Verrall said that the names like "cotton candy" and "strawberry jelly donut" will be barred, in favour of generic equivalents such as "berry" and also noted that vapes will also need a child-safety mechanism.

While speaking at a press conference, Verrall said that it is yet another way that we are stopping vape companies from developing particular brands that target young people.

In the statement, Verrall said: "We're creating a future where tobacco products are no longer addictive, appealing or as readily available, and the same needs to apply to vaping."

New Zealand's anti-smoking campaigns have been aggressive as six months ago, the nation announced it would make cigarettes permanently unavailable to anyone currently aged under 14, effectively raising the smoking age each year until the whole population is covered.

New Zealand has taken such strict action, despite the fact that the number of adults smoking in the country is relatively low at just eight per cent.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the new vape restrictions were needed for the young. Hipkins said, "We have heard from parents, teachers and principals concerned that a life-long bad habit is being established for many at a young age."

A 2021 study by the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation found that nearly one in five school-aged teenagers vape at least once a day in New Zealand. Similar action was taken in Australia and UK Australia took similar action as it accused tobacco companies of hooking the next "generation of nicotine addicts" by deliberately targeting teenagers.

In April, the United Kingdom government came up with a one of its kind anti-smoking scheme, which offers one million people a chance to give up their cigarettes and instead pick up a vape. The government's "swap to stop" programme is aimed at helping people quit smoking.

(With inputs from agencies)

