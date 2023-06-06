India seeks key equipment support from Germany amid Russia-Ukraine conflict impact

India is seeking key equipment support from Germany in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with a focus on acquiring fuel pumps for the K9 Vajra artillery system. The matter was raised during a meeting between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius in New Delhi. India hopes to establish a privileged partnership with Germany, like the ones Berlin has with Japan, New Zealand, and Australia.

In a statement, the Indian defence ministry highlighted that both ministers discussed bilateral defence cooperation and explored ways to enhance collaboration, particularly in defence industrial partnerships. India emphasised the opportunities in the defence production sector and invited German investments in the Defence Industrial Corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The Indian defence minister stressed the potential for a symbiotic relationship between India and Germany based on shared goals and strengths. India offers a skilled workforce and competitive costs, while Germany brings high technology and investment.

The Indian side also advised Germany to avoid unreliable and challenging sources, urging them to invest in India. They provided a list of items for early approval of exports and suggested establishing Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities in India. India cautioned Germany about Pakistan's untrustworthiness in handling Western defence equipment, warning that these technologies could end up being reverse-engineered and shared with Beijing.

During the discussions, the German side raised the proposal of submarines. India's Project 75 (India)-class submarines, or P-75I, aims to acquire six conventional diesel-electric attack submarines for the Indian Navy. New Delhi is looking for a foreign partner for the project.

India and Germany have had a Strategic Partnership since 2000, which has been further strengthened through Inter-Governmental Consultations since 2011 at the level of Heads of Government. Pistorius arrived in India on June 5 for a four-day visit. He is scheduled to visit the Headquarters of the Western Naval Command and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai on June 7.

