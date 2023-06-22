Top 10 world news: PM Modi at White House updates, Titanic sub latest updates, and more

Indian PM Modi addressing the press at the White House said that the post-Covid period is taking a new face for global good, world peace and stability and amid challenging times, both countries are ready to work together. India and US' strong strategic partnership is a show of the power of democracy. In other news, GE Aerospace announced on Thursday (June 22) that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force. The announcement comes as a major milestone amidst Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit to the United States.

Indian PM Modi addressing the press at the White House said that the post-Covid period is taking a new face for global good, world peace and stability and amid challenging times, both countries are ready to work together. India and US' strong strategic partnership is a show of the power of democracy.

GE Aerospace announced on Thursday (June 22) that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force. The announcement comes as a major milestone amidst Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit to the United States.

The US Coast Guard, in a statement, said "A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information." However, it was not immediately clear if this debris field is connected to the missing submersible.

India is set to join the Artemis Accords and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will join hands with NASA to send a joint mission to the International Space Station (ISS), the White House said on Thursday (June 22).

A Russian court, on Thursday (June 22) rejected United States journalist Evan Gershkovich’s recent appeal against his pre-trial detention on charges of espionage. This comes nearly a month after Moscow extended his pre-trial detention for three more months until late August.

In his opening remarks at the climate finance summit in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke of the need for "public finance shock" or a global surge of financing to fight the challenges of climate change and poverty.

Former Congressman of the US state of Texas, Will Hurd, on Thursday (June 22) announced that he is running for the upcoming presidential elections. Hurd, a Republican and one-time Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer, has been a fierce critic of Donald Trump.

During a session in the German parliament, Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivered a strong warning to China, emphasising the need to avoid the use of force in achieving territorial changes, specifically with regard to Taiwan.

Rachandeep Singh, an Indian-American doctor has been slapped with sexual assault charges, local reports said, further adding that he was arrested at San Francisco International Airport last week. As per reports, Dr Singh was the medical director overseeing facilities in Carmichael and the San Joaquin County areas.