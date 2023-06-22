LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi at White House
Story highlights
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to the United States has entered a very crucial phase as he visits the White House. PM Modi will deliver remarks and take questions from journalists along with US President Joe Biden, which according to the US is a big deal.
Stay with WION to get all the latest updates from ground zero:
The lavish dinner is being organised at the White House to honour Modi, and the menu has been carefully curated to cater to his vegetarian preference. Click Here to read the full report
Thank you for hospitality, @POTUS @JoeBiden and @FLOTUS @DrBiden. pic.twitter.com/m1z2GcHrw9— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2023
Scenes outside the White House is quite unreal as people are eagerly waiting of PM Modi. A woman, who was present at the South Lawns of the White House said, "I have seen Presidents of many countries visiting the US, but never seen such a large crowd gathered here to welcome them. This crowd here means that he (PM Modi) is doing good."
Members of the Indian diaspora cheer and raise slogans as they await the arrival of Prime Minister #NarendraModi at the White House in Washington DC— WION (@WIONews) June 22, 2023
Video: @sidhant pic.twitter.com/4KMyZqVz1d
'Modi, Modi' chants in the air as the members of the Indian community gathered at the White House lawns, ahead of PM Modi's arrival for a bilateral meeting with Biden.
Poornima Boria, CEO of National India-US Chamber of Commerce & former advisor to the US State Dept of Commerce, told ANI, "What an incredible moment! We are proud of our Prime Minister. Never before so many people were allowed to come to the South Lawns of the White House."
#WATCH | Crowd of Indian-American diaspora on South Lawns of the White House gets big, ahead of PM Modi's arrival#WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/hkLgybHTpu— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a crucial State visit to the United States, will deliver remarks and take questions from journalists on Thursday (June 22). US President Joe Biden will also be there.
While talking about the event, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said the White House understands the press conference is a "big deal."
Kirby said, "We are just grateful that Prime Minister Modi is participating in a press event at the end of the visit. We think that's important and we're glad he thinks that's important too."