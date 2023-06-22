LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi at White House

'Modi, Modi' chants in the air as the members of the Indian community gathered at the White House lawns, ahead of PM Modi's arrival for a bilateral meeting with Biden.

Poornima Boria, CEO of National India-US Chamber of Commerce & former advisor to the US State Dept of Commerce, told ANI, "What an incredible moment! We are proud of our Prime Minister. Never before so many people were allowed to come to the South Lawns of the White House."