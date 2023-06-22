ugc_banner
LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi at White House

WION Web Team
Washington, USUpdated: Jun 22, 2023, 06:49 PM IST

US President Joe Biden (R) and First Lady Jill Biden (L) greet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC on June 21, 2023. Photograph:(AFP)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit continues as today, he is visiting the White House. He will deliver remarks and take questions from the press and then will proceed to the State dinner.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to the United States has entered a very crucial phase as he visits the White House. PM Modi will deliver remarks and take questions from journalists along with US President Joe Biden, which according to the US is a big deal. 

22 Jun 2023, 6:48 PM (IST)
Bidens' dinner honours PM Modi and India

The lavish dinner is being organised at the White House to honour Modi, and the menu has been carefully curated to cater to his vegetarian preference. Click Here to read the full report

22 Jun 2023, 6:47 PM (IST)
PM Modi thanked Biden for warm welcome
22 Jun 2023, 6:44 PM (IST)
Unreal scenes outside WH

Scenes outside the White House is quite unreal as people are eagerly waiting of PM Modi. A woman, who was present at the South Lawns of the White House said, "I have seen Presidents of many countries visiting the US, but never seen such a large crowd gathered here to welcome them. This crowd here means that he (PM Modi) is doing good." 

22 Jun 2023, 6:43 PM (IST)
WION's ground report 
22 Jun 2023, 6:40 PM (IST)
'Modi, Modi' chants near White House

'Modi, Modi' chants in the air as the members of the Indian community gathered at the White House lawns, ahead of PM Modi's arrival for a bilateral meeting with Biden. 

Poornima Boria, CEO of National India-US Chamber of Commerce & former advisor to the US State Dept of Commerce, told ANI, "What an incredible moment! We are proud of our Prime Minister. Never before so many people were allowed to come to the South Lawns of the White House." 

22 Jun 2023, 6:29 PM (IST)
PM Modi at White House

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a crucial State visit to the United States, will deliver remarks and take questions from journalists on Thursday (June 22). US President Joe Biden will also be there. 

While talking about the event, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said the White House understands the press conference is a "big deal." 

Kirby said, "We are just grateful that Prime Minister Modi is participating in a press event at the end of the visit. We think that's important and we're glad he thinks that's important too." 