Vegetarian menu, peacock-ey theme and more: All the ways Biden dinner honours Modi and India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a state visit to the United States. During the high-profile visit, he is to be hosted for a dinner by US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. The lavish dinner is being organised at the White House to honour Modi, and the menu has been carefully curated to cater to his vegetarian preference.

As per news agency PTI, on Wednesday, first Lady Jill Biden revealed that, recognising Modi's dietary choices, she invited Chef Nina Curtis, an expert in plant-based cuisine, to design an impressive vegetarian menu. What will be served at the prestigious dinner? The State Dinner will commence with a delectable first course consisting of marinated millet, grilled corn kernel salad, compressed watermelon, and a tangy avocado sauce.

For the main course, guests will be served stuffed portobello mushrooms accompanied by creamy saffron-infused risotto.

During a media preview for the State Dinner, it was revealed that the guests would also have the option to include fish in their main course.

They can request sumac-roasted sea bass with lemon-dill yoghurt sauce. Also available will be crisped Millet cakes, and summer squashes.

For dessert, there will be a rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake.

The wine selection includes Stone Tower Chardonnay "Kristi" 2021, PATEL Red Blend 2019, and Domain Carneros Brut Rose. A fusion of American cuisine and Indian flavours Speaking to the press, California-based Chef Nina Curtis expressed her pleasure in collaborating with the First Lady to bring her culinary vision to life.

"It is truly a pleasure to be able to work with the First Lady and help her to bring her culinary vision to life... We have curated a menu that really showcases the best in American cuisine and also then seasoned with Indian elements and flavours."

Talking about the incorporation of marinated millets into the menu, she said: "We are also very excited that India is leading efforts to celebrate the International Year of the Millets. We have incorporated marinated millets into our menu and the Indian cuisine elements throughout the menu." How many guests are attending the lavish dinner Over 400 distinguished guests have been invited to attend the dinner, which will be held in a specially adorned pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House. India's national bird serves as inspiration During a preview of the state dinner, White House Social Secretary Carlos Elizondo emphasised the personal and warm experience each guest will have.

He said that the decor of the venue reflects the traditions and cultures of both the United States and India.

Notably, the inspiration for the design originated from India's national bird, the peacock. The colour scheme, comprising blues, greens and saffron, pays homage to the Indian flag as well as First Lady Jill Biden's favourite colours.

"The inspiration for our design really began with the peacock, India's national bird. From the invitations to the programmes to the pavilion, we wanted to evoke that breathtaking feeling when it extends its tail, unveiling its colourful beauty, majesty, and strength," revealed the social secretary.

"Green draping will flow from the ceiling, giving way to tables cloaked in the saturated blues and greens of Indian silks, falling onto a carpet of navy blue. The hues, not only a nod to our guests, but also to our host, as blue and green are also two of Dr (Jill) Biden's favourite colours," added Elizondo.

The tables will be adorned with arrangements of blooms, with the colour of the flowers mirroring the saffron of India's flag.

During the toasts, which will be delivered by the president and the prime minister, an eagle lectern will be used, a customary feature of State Dinners.

The backdrop behind them will showcase an iconic eagle and peacock, the national birds of both countries.

"For this dinner, embossed on the rich forest green backdrop behind them, we have replicated that iconic eagle and a peacock in the same style, framing the leaders with their national birds. In the peacock's talons, stalks of millets, a nod to India's successful campaign to declare 2023 the International Year of Millets."

(With inputs from agencies)

