Explained: Obama, Trump, Biden and more - Narendra Modi in US over the years

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for the United States for a visit that is being billed as a turning point for Washington-New Delhi bilateral relations.

As the Indian PM embarks on a visit that is anticipated to provide India with access to essential American technologies typically shared only with allied nations — a development that will enhance the growing relationship between the two countries — let's take a look at Modi's previous visits to the US. Narendra Modi in US: The current visit To date, Narendra Modi has visited the United States six times in his capacity as the Prime Minister of India.

However, the visit from June 21 to June 24 holds special importance due to its classification as a 'state visit,' which, as per diplomatic protocol, is the highest-ranked visit.

Also read | Explained: 9 years, over a 100 trips. A look at Indian PM Narendra Modi's foreign tours in numbers Modi in US: The previous visits 26–30 September 2014

In 2014, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the US, for what was categorised as a working visit. During the visit, delivered his maiden speech in the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly on 27 September 2014.

As per the UN website, in his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the global surge of democracy, expressed India's willingness to engage in bilateral dialogue with Pakistan, emphasised the need for global partnership to combat terrorism and pursue inclusive development, and promoted the practice of yoga for a sustainable world.

He also met with the-then US President Barack Obama and sought investment from prominent CEOs.

24–30 September 2015

In 2015, Narendra Modi commenced his visit to the United States of America on September 24th. It was part of a trans-Atlantic trip that included a visit to Ireland.

During the first leg of the visit, in New York, he had a roundtable meeting with top American CEOs from the financial sector. As per narendramodi.in, he also had "extensive talks" with the-then PM of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, PM of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves and Guyana resident David Arthur Granger.

Modi also met heads of various business firms.

March 31 - April 1 2016

The following year, Modi was in the US for the Nuclear Security Summit. During the official working visit, during which he met with Barack Obama at the White House.

As per the Obama White House archive website, during their third bilateral meeting, the two leaders reviewed and reaffirmed their deepening strategic partnership.

On the sidelines of the Nuclear summit, he also held bilateral meetings with Prime Minister David Cameron of the UK and Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.

6–8 June 2016

Prime Minister Modi held a progress review meeting with President Barack Obama, focusing on defence, security, and energy. They discussed the advancement of these key areas of cooperation between India and the United States.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi addressed a joint session of the United States Congress, where, as per the House of Representatives website, he promoted a strong relationship between the United States and India focused on cooperation, connectivity, respect for global commons, inclusiveness, and adherence to international rules and norms.

"Our relationship is primed for a momentous future," he said.

25–26 June 2017

During the second leg of his three-nation tour, Narendra Modi visited America, where he had his first bilateral meeting with the-then President Donald Trump. The two met at the White House for a 'working dinner'. His visit led to the US declaring the Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as a "global terrorist".

20–27 September 2019

Modi's 2019 visit to the US marked a notable moment in the bilateral relationship between the two countries. He was there to attend the 74th United Nations General Assembly.

During the visit, he participated in a significant event called "Howdy, Modi" in Houston, Texas. The event garnered attention both in India and the United States.

The event took place on September 22nd at the NRG Stadium and attracted a crowd of over 50,000 people, making it one of the largest gatherings for a visiting foreign leader in the United States, excluding the Pope. The summit, supported by numerous volunteers and partner organizations, aimed to strengthen the relationship between India and the United States.

23–25 September 2021

On September 23, 2021, Modi arrived in Washington for a three-day visit to the US. The visit held significance, as it was his first visit since the outbreak of COVID-19 and also his first trip to the US after President Joe Biden assumed office.

In Washington, he met Biden and also held a meeting with United States Vice President Kamala Harris.





He also held bilateral meetings with several tech CEOs, Australia's Scott Morrison, America's VP Kamala Harris, and Japan's PM Yoshihide Suga.

Modi also participated in the first in-person QUAD leaders' summit at the White House and addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE