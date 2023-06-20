India and US share ‘unprecedented’ trust, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and the United States share an “unprecedented” trust, and added that New Delhi had not faced widespread criticism over its stance on the Russia-Ukraine war.

In an interview to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) ahead of his official state visit to US, Modi said that the growth in trust is underlined by growing defence cooperation between the two countries as “an important pillar of our partnership,” which “extends to trade, technology and energy”.

The ties between the two democratic nations have attained new heights in recent years, especially in the wake of China’s growing assertiveness at the border near India, and the South China Sea.

However, there have been some concerns in Washington over India’s close ties with Russia, one of the major exporters of arms and oil to New Delhi. Washington has long sought to replace Russia as the major defence supplier to India. On Russia-Ukraine Responding to the reports that Washington has been pressurising India to ditch Russian oil and equipment, and take a more assertive stance in the war, Modi said, “I don’t think this type of perception is widespread in the US.”

“I think India’s position is well known and well understood in the entire world. The world has full confidence that India’s topmost priority is peace.”

The Indian leader said that he had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky several times, and added that India would do whatever it could and supported "all genuine efforts to bring an end to the conflict and ensure enduring peace and stability.” Defence on agenda of Biden-Modi talks Defence and trade would be the key talking points of Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden’s impending bilateral meeting at the White House. Modi is expected to announce key defence pacts signed between India and US, including joint manufacturing of General Electric fighter jet engines, India’s purchase of 31 armed MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones made by General Atomics worth $3 billion, and smoother trade in defence and technology.

Modi said that unlike its earlier vision for non-alignment (the idea propounded by India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru), India’s foreign policy is guided by advancing its interests by forging tries with a range of global powers, including those in conflict with each other.

He said that since he is the first prime minister to be born in free India, his thought process is influenced by the country’s attributes and traditions.

“India deserves a much higher, deeper and wider profile and a role," Modi told WSJ. On China India and China’s relations have seen a sharp decline since the Galwan Valley clash in 2020 near Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

Both countries have held 18 rounds of military talks since 2020 aimed at curbing the dispute from spiralling into wider conflict.

Speaking on the fraught relations with China, Modi said, “For normal bilateral ties with China, peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential.

“We have a core belief in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes. At the same time, India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity.” On UN reforms Modi highlighted that United Nations Security Council needs urgent reform and called for India’s growing role in the all-powerful institution citing its contribution of troops for peacekeeping operations around the world.

“There has to be an evaluation of the current membership” of the council “and the world should be asked if it wants India to be there.”

(With inputs from agencies)