Vegetarian chef, Grammy-winning violinist: How White House is preparing for PM Modi's state visit

Nina Curtis, a plant-based chef from Sacramento, California, will be the dinner's guest chef when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States for the state dinner, CNN reported quoting first lady Dr Jill Biden's office.

Curtis will be working with White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford, and White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison to develop the menu, the report added.

The US President Joe Biden and the first lady will welcome PM Modi to Washington for an official state visit on Thursday and the preparations are underway at the White House.

Local reports have mentioned that the White House has given close attention to all the details in advance, which includes catering, dietary restrictions of the guests, entertainment, and more.

PM Modi is a vegetarian and the media outlet quoted a White House official as saying that "the First Lady selected Chef Curtis for her experience with plant-based cuisine".

The office of the first lady further mentioned that Grammy Award-winning American violinist and conductor Joshua Bell will provide the evening's entertainment.

Entertainment is a key element of state dinners. American artists have performed at the White House for more than two hundred years, and the showcase performances have often reflected the musical tastes of first families or their guests.

White House mentioned in a document that the Marine Band has been a presence at the President's House since it first played for President John Adams and First Lady Abigail Adams's New Year's Day reception in 1801.

The document authored by former White House curator Betty Monkman said that state dinners are "a courtesy, an expression of goodwill, and a way of extending hospitality," as well as "an event that also showcases global power and influence".

These extravagant dinners are organised with the office of the first lady working closely with her social team, executive residence staff from the calligraphers to the florists to the pastry chefs and the State Department in preparation.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, US National security adviser Jake Sullivan travelled to India and met with the Indian prime minister and other officials.



A readout of Sullivan's trip mentioned: "He reviewed preparations for the upcoming official state visit of the prime minister, and discussed a range of strategic, regional, and bilateral issues including steps to advance the strategic technology and defense partnership between the United States and India." People in US sharing enthusiasm Modi on Monday said that people from all walks of life have been sharing their enthusiasm on his upcoming visit to that country, and said such diverse support underlines the depth of the India-US relationship.

"People from all walks of life including Members of Congress, thought leaders and others have been sharing their enthusiasm on my upcoming USA visit," Modi said in a tweet.

"People from all walks of life including Members of Congress, thought leaders and others have been sharing their enthusiasm on my upcoming USA visit," Modi said in a tweet.

"I thank them for their kind words. Such diverse support underlines the depth of the India-USA relationship," he said.

