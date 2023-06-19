PM Modi's US visit: PM Modi to address Indian diaspora in two-hour-long event | Top 5 points

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States from June 21-24 at the invitation of the US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. This watershed visit by PM Modi will start on June 21, where the PM will lead celebrations marking the International Day of Yoga at the UN headquarters in New York. He will then travel to Washington DC where President Biden is expected to host a state dinner. The visit will also include an address to the Joint Session of the Congress on June 22.

PM Modi has visited the States six times since 2014, meeting three presidents: Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, but this will be his first State visit. The state visit is considered an honour which is reserved for America’s closest allies and friends.

On June 23, Modi will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC. Modi’s event with the Indian diaspora will focus on their role in ‘India’s growth story’. PM Modi’s address to Indian diaspora in the US: Top 5 points 1. Award-winning singer and actress Mary Millben will perform for Modi and other guests at a diaspora reception hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center.

2. Millben will on the invitation of India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, attend the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters on June 21 with PM Modi.

Watch | PM Modi's US Visit: Times Square in NYC to witness yoga celebrations × 3. Modi's address to the Indian diaspora will be at a relatively modest gathering in Washington DC because of his tight schedule, quashing the hopes of community leaders who had hoped to organise a gala event, news agency PTI reported.

4. PM Modi is expected to connect with the diaspora community in major US cities. The Indian diaspora numbers have reached nearly 4.5 million in the US, spread across the country.

5. Only a select gathering of nearly 1000 people will be able to attend. Indian Americans will gather in large numbers in the US Capital to witness the official welcome ceremony for Modi on June 22, a day he leads a Yoga Day event at the UN headquarters in New York.

Also Read | Manipur violence: Indian Army soldier injured in firing in Imphal west

Apart from all the symbolism of this India-US visit, the two countries are also forming solid relations between PM Modi and US President Biden to pave the way for closer alignment between the economic and technology ecosystems of the two countries and eliminate hurdles to building more resilient supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE