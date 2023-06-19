Manipur violence: Indian Army soldier injured in firing in Imphal west

A soldier of the Indian Army was injured in unprovoked firing in violence-hit Manipur's capital city Imphal, the army said on Monday (June 19). The soldier sustained a gunshot wound and was evacuated to a military hospital and is stable. Taking to Twitter, the Spear Corps said the soldier was injured after armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village during the night of June 18-19.

The ethnic violence in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur started on May 3 when tribal groups, including the Kuki community, clashed with the ethnic majority of Meitei people, a non-tribal group, over economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes. More than 100 people have died in the clashes so far.

On Sunday, the army carried out a flag march in the violence-affected area in the Imphal valley, the news agency ANI reported. And a day back, authorities in the Imphal East district decided to relax curfew hours from 5 am to 5 pm on Sunday to facilitate the public to buy essential items including medicines and food. 𝘼𝙧𝙢𝙮 𝙎𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙞𝙚𝙧 𝙄𝙣𝙟𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙞𝙣 𝙐𝙣𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙤𝙠𝙚𝙙 𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙞𝙣 𝙄𝙢𝙥𝙝𝙖𝙡 𝙒𝙚𝙨𝙩

Armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village during night of 18/19 June. Army Columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire… pic.twitter.com/KFtF7jWnwu — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) June 19, 2023 × The areas where the curfew was relaxed included the Hatta crossing to the RDS crossing, the Imphal River from Sanjenthong to Minuthong, Minuthong to Hatta crossing and the RDS crossing to Sanjethong. Cong again targets PM Modi over Manipur violence The opposition party Congress on Sunday again questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the violence in Manipur and slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over its divisive ideology and polarising activities.

This comes after the RSS appealed for peace in Manipur, and ensure the safety of human lives and permanent peace in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The RSS has FINALLY issued a public appeal for peace and harmony in Manipur after 45 days of unending violence. The RSS’ well-known duplicity is in full display as its divisive ideology and polarising activities is changing the very nature of a diverse NorthEast, of which Manipur is one tragic example."

Hitting out at PM Modi, Ramesh said, "But what of its much-celebrated former Pracharak, who now controls the administrative machinery at the Centre and in the state? Has he outsourced the public appeal to the organisation that moulded him? When will Mr Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, say something, do something on Manipur? Is he only a Prachar Mantri and not Pradhan Mantri?" Should allow all-party delegation to visit Manipur: Kharge Also on Sunday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asked the central government to allow an all-party delegation to visit Manipur. Taking to Twitter, Kharge said the Modi government did not consider Manipur as part of India.

"Your government is asleep at the wheel while the state burns. Follow the Raj dharma. Act firm on all elements that disturb the peace. Restore normalcy by taking citizen groups in confidence. Allow an all-party delegation to visit the state," Kharge tweeted.

