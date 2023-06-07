Manipur: Minor boy and with two women, including his mother, charred to death in ambulance - report

An eight-year-old boy, who was injured in India's Manipur was reportedly charred to death when an ambulance was set ablaze. He died along with his mother and another relative, media reported quoting officials and some sources.

A report by NDTV mentioned that on Sunday (June 4), the vehicle was set ablaze with three people inside, including the minor. The incident took place in the Iroisemba area of Imphal West, which is under the jurisdiction of the Lamphel police station.

The report mentioned that those who lost their lives have been identified as eight-year-old Tonsing Hangsing, his mother Meena Hangsing, and a relative was also with them, identified as Lydia Lourembam.

Hangsing, who is reportedly a son of a tribal man and a Meitei mother, received life-threatening wounds when he sustained a bullet wound in his head during a shoot-out. The report cited police and army sources as saying that he was being to the hospital.

The media reports mentioned that the news was a senior Assam Rifles officer confirmed the incident. The official also noted that security has been beefed up in and around the camp where the tragic incident took place.

The report further stated that a gunfight started in the area on June 4 evening, and he was hit by a bullet despite the fact that he was in the camp. They were staying at an Assam Rifles relief camp at Kangchup.

As quoted by India TV, sources said: "A senior Assam Rifles officer immediately spoke to police in Imphal and arranged for an ambulance. Since the mother was from the majority community, a decision was taken to take the kid to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal by road."

Divulging details about the incident, one of the sources added that the ambulance was under Assam Rifles escort for a few kilometres, but after that, the local police took over. The report mentioned that at around 6:30pm (local time), the ambulance was "waylaid by civilians" at Isoisemba and set ablaze. The report mentioned that all three in the vehicle were killed and they still do not know where are the bodies.

For the unversed, the Kangchup area has several Kuki villages and the region is witnessing heavy exchange of fire in the second wave of violence. Violent clashes broke out in the northeastern state of India after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 aimed at protesting the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Nearly 100 people have lost their lives and over 300 injured so far.

(With inputs from agencies)

