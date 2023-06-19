Heavy rains, thunderstorm in Tamil Nadu, school holiday declared in 5 districts; Delhi received light showers

After days of humid weather and scorching heat, many Indian states woke up to light to heavy rainfall on Monday. While the capital city of Delhi received light showers, Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rains and thunderstorms, leading the state government to declare a holiday for the day for schools in many parts of the state.

Schools in the districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Ranipet will remain closed on June 19 due to heavy rains. Widespread heavy rainfall was recorded across Chennai last night. Meenambakkam recorded 137.6 mm of rainfall from 8:30 am on Sunday to 5:30 am on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Automated rain gauges (ARGs) in Taramani and Nandanam recorded nearly 12 cm of rainfall followed by Chembarambakkam with 11 cm of rain.

As per IMD, there are chances of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in several areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Monday. Heavy rainfall predicted across districts in Tamil Nadu The Met department has predicted heavy rainfall in 13 districts, including Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Trichy, Ariyalur, Perambalur, as well as in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in certain areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next three days. Light rainfall in Delhi-NCR Parts of the national capital received light rainfall on Monday morning, bringing respite from the scorching heat. The Met Department predicted mostly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain and drizzle in Delhi for Monday.

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) on Saturday predicted thunderstorms with light-intensity rain in Delhi-NCR.

“Thunderstorm with light intensity rain NCR ( Manesar) Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Nandgaon, Barsana, Jalesar, Sadabad (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Deeg (Rajasthan),” RWFC tweeted.

Meanwhile, the remnant of the cyclonic storm Biparjoy is likely to move nearly east-north-westwards and maintain its intensity of depression during the next 12 hours, said IMD.

Earlier on Sunday, heavy rain lashed parts of Rajasthan’s Barmer district under the influence of cyclonic storm Biparjoy. Severe water-logging and a flood-like situation were seen at various places.

“The Depression (Remnant of CS BIPARJOY) over central parts of East Rajasthan lay at 23:30 IST of 18th June about 60 km west-northwest of Tonk, 60 km east-southeast of Ajmer. Likely to move nearly east-northeastwards and maintain its intensity of Depression during next 12 hrs,” tweeted IMD.

(With inputs from agencies)



