Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra attend PM Modi's state dinner at White House

United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for the State dinner on Thursday.

The Indian prime minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Grand Staircase.

The US officials who arrived at the White House for the State Dinner included US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti. Glimpses of ceremonial welcome accorded to PM Modi at Grand Staircase ahead of State Dinner at White House.#PMModiUSVisit pic.twitter.com/bBbcL2XEOm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 22, 2023 ×

"It has been wonderful, beyond my wildest dreams. It has grown so strong, this is not just the relationship between two men, or two governments, its really two peoples," Eric Garcetti told ANI, as he entered the White House for the State Dinner.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also arrived at the White House for the event and hailed the strong relationship between the United States and India.

"We had a great time with Prime Minister Modi. We have a very strong relationship, PM Modi continues to make that grow and make both nations stronger," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani were amongst the Indian business tycoons who were invited to the White House for the State Dinner.

Furthermore, Indra Nooyi, former Chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo also reached the venue.

Several CEOs were also among the invitees to the State dinner. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai were in attendance.

Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath, Indian-American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, and Adobe's CEO Shantanu Narayen were also invited. 'Momentous developments' in another Al - America and India, says PM Modi at US Congress Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a joint meeting of the US Congress on Thursday (June 22) during a historic State visit to America.

PM Modi said, "Standing here, seven Junes ago, that's the June when Hamilton swept all the awards, I said that the hesitations of history were behind us. Now, when our era is at a crossroads, I am here to speak about our calling for this century.

He added that in the past few years, there have been many advances in Artificial Intelligence and at the same time, there have been even more "momentous developments" in another Al - America and India.

PM Modi hailed the American ethnicity as he said that the foundation of America was inspired by the vision of a nation of equal people and throughout the history of the US, you have embraced people from around the world and have made them equal partners in the American dream.

He also mentioned that he was told that the Samosa Caucus is now the flavour of the House, and he hopes it grows and brings the full diversity of Indian cuisine.

He said that over two centuries, India and the US have inspired each other through the lives of great Americans and Indians.

He said, "We pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Junior. We also remember many others who worked for liberty, equality and justice. Today, I also wish to pay a heartfelt tribute to one of them — Congressman John Lewis."

(With inputs from agencies)

